PADUCAH — Paducah attorney Jeffery Alford has been elected president of the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers — an elite group of 30 family law attorneys spread across the state.
According to a release from the Alford Law Office, Alford is one of only 1,400 AAML members nationwide.
Members of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers focus solely on matrimonial law, the release explains, including: divorce, child custody, adoption, and visitation.
Membership in the AAML is extremely limited, the release explains, and selection into the academy is based on very specific criteria. For instance, members must practice for a minimum of 10 years with a focus on family law issues. Additionally, they must pass a stringent entrance examination.
Alford is the only member of the Kentucky chapter west of Bowling Green.
According to the Alford Law Office website, Alford is a Paducah native, but he grew up in Southern Illinois.
He attended Murray State University, where he graduated with honors — later receiving his law degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law.
Alford is licensed in both Illinois and Kentucky and is a current member of the American, Illinois, Kentucky, and McCracken County Bar Associations.
