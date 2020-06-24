PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission approved its budget for the 2021 fiscal year Wednesday.
The city is projecting a 10% decrease in major revenue sources because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, the general fund budget for the new fiscal year is about $35,888,465, which the city says is a $85,000 less than the original budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The general fund is the city's main operating fund.
To balance the budget, the city will implement a hiring freeze, and it will freeze merit increases for the 2021 fiscal year.
Despite the expected revenue drop, the budget does not include an increase in property taxes, and it still includes funding for capital projects. The 2021 fiscal year begins in one week.
Commissioners also discussed reopening playgrounds, splash pads and basketball courts in the city. The city restricted access to those park features in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson said he took part in a meeting Wednesday with representatives with the Centers for Disease Control and the National Recreation and Park Association that focused on safety recommendations for reopening playgrounds. Thompson said the recommendations include thorough initial cleaning for playgrounds that have been closed for months, followed by daily disinfecting after they're open. Other guidelines include installing signs with safety recommendations, setting capacity limits for children based on each playground’s square footage, and installing hand sanitizing stations next to playgrounds.
The city says Thompson hopes to announce the reopening of playgrounds and splash pads next month.
A timetable has not been set for when basketball courts will reopen.