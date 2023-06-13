PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission has approved its Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The $99.2 million budget is set to take effect on July 1.
City leaders say that total includes all funding accounts and transfers. It includes the General Fund, which is $46.1 million, and the Investment Fund, which is $6.2 million.
Mayor George Bray said the budget includes more than $1 million for economic development, with funds for Greater Paducah Economic Development, the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority, Barkley Regional Airport, Sprocket and for business recruitment efforts. It also includes funding for investments in the Southside and Paxton Park Golf Course, demolition of blighted or abandoned property and a 30% increase from the current fiscal year for road rehabilitation.
Among other things, the budget also requires about $1.1 million in General Fund dollars to cover the revenue shortfall in 911 operations.
Also in the budget are 6% wage adjustments that are contractually required for employees belonging to the International Association of Firefighters, Fraternal Order of Police and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union. It also provides a 6% increase for non-represented full-time employees.
During Tuesday's meeting, the mayor and City Manager Daron Jordan updated commissioners on the project to upgrade the city's 911 radio system and towers. Leaders are reviewing two bids the city has received for the project. City and county leaders are expected to discuss the project during a joint meeting next Monday.
On Friday, Bray and Jordon will meet with leaders from Kenton County, Kentucky, to learn about the county's parcel fee. Kenton County charges a fee to property owners to pay for 911 costs. The city says the leaders will discuss the pros and cons of that type of fee.
The city and county provide about $2 million each year from their general funds for 911 operations.
During Tuesday's meeting, Jordan thanked the 911 Communication Oversight Committee for its work. The committee met 18 times in 2022.