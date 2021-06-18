PADUCAH — The decision over who will be Paducah's next city manager is in the hands of the city commission. City leaders met with the final two of four candidates Friday.
All four of the candidates are men. They hail from Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.
City leaders met with candidates Shane Horn and Trent Lovett all day Friday. Horn is the city manager of Lakeland, Tennessee, and Lovett is retiring as superintendent of Marshall County Schools after 13 years in that role.
Lovett said he may not be a city manager, but do not count him out.
"Some of the priorities of the city commission, I looked through those — I know there's stormwater, there's 911, there's the county/city park that they're talking about the joint venture there — and I've dealt with a lot of those same issues," said Lovett.
City leaders met with Todd Thompson, current city manager in Galesburg, Illinois, and Daron Jordan who manages Paris, Kentucky, on Thursday.
Mayor George Bray was asked if he knows when leaders will decide who will manage the city.
"I don't know. There's a process that you have to go forward with in terms of making an offer," said Bray. "I'm not comfortable in saying that it'll be this week or next week, two weeks from now. I think we have to let the process go through."
All candidates met with a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Panel as well. It was formed at the request of the mayor, the city commission and the current city manager.
Panelist Corbin Snardon shared one of the questions that he asked.
"What is their understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion?” asked Snardon. "I think it's very pertinent to see the person's perspective, the interviewees perspectives, are on how it relates to their personal views, even their administrative views toward DEI, and how they're going to function in that role."
Interviews are done, but meetups will continue to decide Paducah's next city manager.
Whoever they chose will replace current City Manager Jim Arndt. His contract runs out at the end of next month.