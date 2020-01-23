PADUCAH — In a few months, the federal government will ask you to start filing out the census. It happens once every 10 years. The city of Paducah is hoping to see a population increase, but U.S. Census Bureau data projects a decline.
Filing out the census has a big impact on the future of your community, because it counts how many people live in your community and state. Companies will use population data from the census to decide if a city is right for them.
The U.S. Census Bureau has projected a decline in Paducah's population. But Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said the projections could be off.
"Many people will ask me, 'Gosh, how is that possible if we are seeing new Chandler Apartments pop up and new Greenway Village Apartments pop up? Where are all these people coming from?'" she said.
The declining numbers won't be confirmed until the 2020 census is completed.
"Increasing tells a different story, which gets me excited, which means we get to go out to the world and say, 'Hey, we're growing. People want to be here. Come be here with us,'" Harless said. "If it's declining, gosh, we have a lot of work to do. And we have a lot of work to do regardless."
Bruce Wilcox, president and CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development, said the city's economic development is tied to population to an extent. Wilcox said a population with skills is key.
"What has happened over the past few years, with different companies idling production or shutting down or closing or relocating, I really believe we have a large segment of underemployed individuals in our community," Wilcox said.
Several large employers have compromised jobs in the Paducah area. Genova Products, a plastics manufacturer, is set to close in the coming months. GenCanna, a hemp processor, has not started production since the city gave it approval to use a building downtown for a light industrial operation in 2018. The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, a uranium enriching site, shut its doors to hundreds of workers in 2013.
"Any site collector would tell you that historically industry has driven community, and now with the labor issues that are prevalent around the United States, community is driving industry," Wilcox said.
Wilcox said driving economic growth is not as simple as thinking businesses will bring people or vice versa.
"There's really no silver bullet to economic development," he said.
"I'd say we have to be aggressive no matter which way our population is trending, "Harless said. "And I hope that we are just as aggressive if it's declining as we are if it's increasing."
Your count matters, because growth is on the line.
When it's time to for you to respond to the census, you'll receive a invitation by mail in March. Every household will have three options for responding. They can submit online, by mailing in a form or by phone.
You can see the U.S. Census Bureau data projections here: