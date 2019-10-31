PADUCAH — The city of Paducah says contracting a a hotel market study worth about $35,000 was a part of its due diligence for its tax increment financing, or TIF, district application this year.
A Paducah TIF District Hotel Market Study by ConsultEcon was commissioned by the city in October 2018 and was completed in January. That was done before the first public hearing that introduced the ordinance to establish a TIF district in April. The city was not contractually required to have a hotel market study done, but city leaders thought it was necessary for the TIF district application.
Paducah Principal Planner Katie Axt said she felt comfortable that the city would approve moving forward with the TIF district and would need the hotel study.
"We did the hotel study to inform our ordinances, our agreements between the county and the city commission, and then also to inform our TIF application to the state," Axt said. "So, the analysis comes first, and then the agreement and the state applications."
Local 6 has obtained a redacted copy of the Paducah TIF District Hotel Market Study from the city. The city redacted the hotel occupancy rates provided by STR, Inc. which is a private company that tracks supply and demand data for the hotel industry. We reported Wednesday that the occupancy rates for hotels in Paducah have been declining since 2015. That information is from STR, Inc data released to us Wednesday by the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau. The city maintains all the information redacted is proprietary data that has been disclosed to the city of Paducah by ConsultEcon, Inc. with STR, Inc. It adds if that data is openly disclosed, it would permit an unfair advantage to competitors.
Th city entered into a one-year program development agreement with Weyland Ventures for a possible hotel after it approved an ordinance to become a TIF district. Paducah City Commission highlights show the contract required Weyland Ventures to get a market analysis, financial analysis and project designs. It also said the city was responsible for an environmental review, geotechnical analysis, utility assessment and parking assessment.
"It’s very common that local governments do environmental reviews, because we own the property," Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said. "So, if we don’t actually turn this over to Weyland, we will still have the data and very important information about what we can do and what we can’t do with the lot we own — and that’s why the city does environmental reviews and pays for those."
She also said the parking assessment is not just specific to one block, but instead for the entire downtown.
"As we look to grow in downtown Paducah, we need to better understand how we can improve parking and how we can improve managing of the parking we have," Harless said.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority says the increased tax revenue from TIF district is to dedicate money toward public infrastructure improvements in distressed or underdeveloped areas where private development would not otherwise occur.
"It was a requirement for us that we had enough information to move forward with our TIF application and that we would have a private partner that could advance a project."
As a requirement of the TIF district, Paducah needs $20 million in investments in the next four years. The hotel would give the city a big chunk of that.
Harless claims the city would have done the hotel market study regardless.
"It was to say if the TIF application is going to include the proposal of the hotel, here's some data to back up the fact that possibly a hotel would do well in the TIF district," she said. "This wasn't for Weyland. The hotel study was not for Weyland specifically. It was for the TIF application generically."
The city of Paducah has invested more than $100,000 in analysis and reviews related for the final application of the TIF district.