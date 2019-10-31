Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD HARD FREEZE TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... * TEMPERATURE...TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING BY LATE THIS EVENING, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S. READINGS WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID-MORNING FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&