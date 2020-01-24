PADUCAH — The path Paducah takes in 2020 will be molded on Saturday, when the city commissioners meet to discuss their priorities. It's the first time the commission will meet since Commissioner Richard Abraham questioned the city's aquatic center project.
"I think it is important to be on the same page," says Mayor Brandi Harless.
Commissioner Richard Abraham has said he does not want the aquatic center at all, and instead wants to focus on stormwater infrastructure. Commissioner Gerald Watkins has mentioned possibly scaling the project back. Harless says she's not opposed to talking about the aquatic center.
"Before we start scaling back, we really need to be about what long-term revenue generation looks like and make sure we're not just pulling out features because we want to be cheaper," says Harless.
Watkins wasn't able to speak on camera about the retreat Friday, but he sent us this statement: "The annual City Commission Retreat is always a worthwhile exercise. We will lay out our priorities for the next year as we hear from each of the Commissioners about our personal goals for the City. For me, of course, public safety is priority number one. Job creation is number 2, so I am ready to support GPED's efforts to bring in some good paying jobs for our area. We are always interested in expanding our educational opportunities. A first class recreational complex is next, and that reinforces and supports job creation. And of course, we need to try to alleviate the flooding issue as much as we can. Whatever we do, I will support a balanced budget with no tax increases."
Deciding what projects to fund and prioritize will also be discussed on Saturday.
"As every year comes through and we see how much funding we have available to work on those objectives, we'll work on them. Some will fall off the plan the next year, and then maybe we'll put new ones on the plan eventually," says Harless.
Local 6 also reached out to Commissioners Sandra Wilson, Brenda McElroy, and Richard Abraham about the retreat, but they each declined to speak on camera. Abraham told us by phone, though, that he does plan on bringing up the aquatic center at the retreat.
The commission meeting will be streamed live on wpsdlocal6.com. It begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.