PADUCAH — Independence Day is this Saturday, but some people are getting a head start on their celebrations with their fireworks. City leaders across the nation are receiving complaints — including in Paducah.
Paducah Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry said for weeks people have been setting them off.
"The city has received lots of complaints about fireworks being shot off, and it is illegal to be discharging fireworks inside the city limits," said Cherry.
He said most of the people doing it are minors. You must be 18 years old to buy fireworks in Kentucky.
Jacob Bickery, 21, helped his church, New Life Tabernacle, sell fireworks on Tuesday, something he has done since he was a child.
He said he gets why people are not allowed to set off fireworks in the city limits.
"It lands in trees or it lands on houses and can start, like, a fire, so that's what they're kind of worried about," said Bickery. "So they'd rather have you shoot in an open space, or even if it does go off, that the flares can either land on the ground or after it pops, and at least you're more protective instead of, like, trying to start a fire."
Sparklers and fireworks with ground effects are allowed.
Paducah Police Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland said officers responded to a car fire after someone threw a lit firework into a car, igniting other fireworks that were inside the vehicle.
Police have received 80 complaints in one week.
"The large bang that you get from the firework, whether it be them going up in the air or just on the ground, that's also part of why we get the calls to check and make sure that the area is OK," said Copeland.
City leaders said they want you to have a great Independence Day — just make you sure you are safe.
Cherry also reminds the public that, although sparklers are allowed, you must use caution.
"You know, a lot of people buy sparklers for kids and they get as hot as 1,200 degrees. They can cause burns and injuries and set your clothes on fire," said Cherry. "So even the sparklers that everybody thinks are not very hazardous, they do have a danger with them."
Bickery agrees. He offers this advice when choosing sparklers for the little ones: "You got the plastic kind, the metal kind and the wooden kind. A lot of times they think the plastic is just like the wooden and the metal. It ain't going to burn their hand."
"But what they don't know is that the plastic, the kid can hold it and it will stop at a certain time, unlike the wooden and the metal that it gets hot on your way down," Bickery said.
He recommends parents hold their children's hands if they are holding a sparkler.
City leaders suggest looking up the fireworks ordinance in Chapter 46, Article 4 of the city's code of ordinances to see what you can and cannot use in Paducah.
The city of Paducah will have a supervised fireworks display the night of July 4 at 9:15 at Paxton Park.