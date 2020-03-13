PADUCAH -- Paducah leaders gave an update Friday afternoon on the local response to the coronavirus.
When it comes to AQS QuiltWeek, Mayor Brandi Harles says a decision has not been made but they are in contact with organizers.
An update on QuiltWeek is expected to come next week.
A hotline has also been set up by the city for those who need resources, such as groceries, due to the coronavirus. You can call 270-444-8800 to get that help.
Those who would like to volunteer to help out with regards to the coronavirus can also call that number for more information.
The Paducah/McCracken County Senior Center will be cancelling classes. Meals on Wheels will still be provided. They will also provide meals for pick-up starting next week.
You can watch a replay of their news conference above.