PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission unanimously passed an emergency ordinance that establishes eligibility criteria for the city's Small Business Relief Fund.
Eligible businesses are those that have a brick-and-mortar prescence within Paducah city limits that are not affiliated with a franchise and that have 25 or fewer employees.
The city says the businesses also must be categorized as a non-essential businesses that were required to stop or reduce operations because of executive orders issued by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The community has raised about $20,000 so far through the Community Foundation of Paducah. The city will match the community's donations up to $100,000. In addition to setting the criteria, the ordinance passed Tuesday authorizes that money for the match, as well as the initial $150,000 for the fund.
The city says, during the first round of funding, the first 75 eligible businesses will receive grants of $2,000 each. The businesses will be able to used the money for rent, mortgage, payroll, and utility expenses.
Mayor Brandi Harless said more than 300 small businesses have applied. However, not all of the applicants are eligible.
The city says those who would like to donate to the Small Business Relief Fund can contact the Community Foundation at cfwestky.org or by calling 270-442-8622.
Commissioners also approved an ordinance for a contract for the next phase of construction on the Greenway Trail. The city approved a $479,350.50 contract with Jim Smith Contracting for phase 5 of the project. Once the company receives notice to proceed, it is expected to complete the project in 150 calendar days. The city says this project is mainly funded through a Federal Highway Administration Transportation Enhancement grant of about $432,500 that is administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The grant requires a 20% match from the city, which is being funded from the Boyles Trust Fund.
Additionally, the commission approved an ordinance for a $250,000 contract with BFW Engineering & Testing for environmental assessment services for the Paducah Riverfront Infrastructure Improvement Project, which is part of the BUILD grant the city was awarded in 2019. The $10.4 million grant the city was awarded required a $1.1 million match. The city says the environmental assessment portion of the project is not covered by the grant funding, and it is not included in the city's match.
The Paducah Riverfront Infrastructure Improvement Project includes an excursion pier and plaza, transient dock landing improvements, four intersection improvements, and a multi-use pathway. The city says Paducah must complete the environmental assessment to fulfill the National Environmental Protection Act requirements to execute a grant contract with MARAD, which is the U.S. Maritime Administration.