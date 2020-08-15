PADUCAH- Members of the Paducah City Commission are sharing their thoughts on the heated discussion that preceded final approval of the City Block Project during Wednesday's meeting. The city is now entering a development agreement with Weyland Ventures to develop the downtown parking lot.
City Commissioner Richard Abraham is claiming there's a potential conflict of interest for Mayor Brandi Harless being involved in negotiations for downtown projects, because she owns a businesses downtown.
A statement from Abraham reads:
"Elected Public Officials are mandated, by law, to fill out a financial disclosure, before we take a sacred oath to protect the rights and responsibilities of our job.
"The financial disclosure is to ensure we do not take part in a conflict of interest. We must avoid any 'appearance' of a conflict of interest so that the integrity of our office and our job for the citizens,as stewards of their city, is protected with transparency.
"We all are elected to manage and look after the best interests of the citizens of Paducah.
"Looking at Paducah’s Article X. Code of Ethics (2-761,2-762) and at KRS 6.761,and section 57 in the Constitution of Ky, there are some problematic concerns that are seemingly reflected in situations like the one we are speaking of.. Please keep in mind that we take a sacred oath for this office and part of it is a vow to uphold the Constitution of the US, the Constitution of Ky. and to support the laws thereof. I take that very seriously.
"If I had properly been allowed to finish my statement, at the meeting, all listening would have realized that I was only suggesting that the Mayor should seek to avoid any appearance of conflict, by recusing herself from the vote. Especially when understanding that the placement of the Hotel will definitely affect the property values of businesses that are a stone’s throw from the location. Recusing yourself from a vote is a very honorable option offered to an elected official. Please read the following statement, that was aggressively volunteered by the Mayor. (July 28, 2020 commission meeting).
"'I am the only one sitting in the elected body , right now, that has spent over a million dollars downtown and I have put my money where my mouth is and I am invested in downtown Paducah…(she indicated that she was the only one of the voting members, with skin in the game)
"'...I own 3 commercial spaces and 4 residential spaces downtown. We are for it!!! (statement made on a public social media site, days later).
"During the August 12th meeting, when asked who was present, from the city, to negotiate the deal (asking about financial dept head, or engineer, or attorneys, who should definitely have been instructed to protect the best interests of the city-not just asked to qualify the legal aspect of the contract) the answer was, 1. the mayor 2. the city manager 3 Planning employees. (On the note of the attorney comment, there were more than several points that our attorney suggested strongly that needed to be in the contract that had been negotiated out and that was a red flag to me). I was not rude. I did not accuse. I said that it 'did not look good.'
"Why did I address it in public? I am bound by law to address this issue in public, because it is the citizens business and especially since the mayor made her statements in public. This is not a secret society and our work is to be done in the public.
"and finally:
"Definition of conflict of interest:
"'a situation in which a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity."
"It is unfortunate that some people are being ruled by emotion and not actual facts. During the meeting, my fellow board members presumed what they thought I was going to say. So my full statement was not allowed to be heard."
Harless called Abraham's comments during the meeting "inappropriate and highly wrong." She also claimed Abraham was, "dragging her character through the mud."
Mayor Harless sent the following statement:
“I am proud of the things we’ve accomplished during my term. I’ve served our city with dedication, passion and pride. My desire to see Paducah grow and for our citizens to enjoy a high quality of life is the reason I’ve served. We made significant progress for the City of Paducah on Wednesday night.“
Local 6 reached out to Commissioners Brenda McElroy, Sandra Wilson, and Gerald Watkins for comments on the matter.
McElroy replied with this statement via text message:
"Members of the commission have honest disagreements about what is best for the citizens of Paducah. It’s easy to become too emotional in the defense of our position. However, there is never a place for personal attacks in our meetings. Those concerns must always be addressed privately. Disagreeing respectfully seems to be a lost art and one we must reclaim."
Wilson said the private investment being made available to Paducah should be the focus of the meeting.
"I called some fellow commissioners that I'm friends with in communities about the size of Paducah, or larger, current and past commissioners, and talked to them a little bit about what happened on Wednesday night. And the first response from all of them was this: 'You have three developers interested in putting about $50 million of private money in your community? Congratulations.' That's the message that I hope our community hears, and I hope the developers hear that," Wilson said. "I believe that our city commission meetings should be treated with–each other with a lot of respect and a decorum for what people would expect of a city commission meeting. Moving forward I hope that's what we'll return to."
Watkins did not attend Wednesday's meeting. Watkins said he did not have the chance to watch the meeting in it's entirety, and didn't want to comment on something he hadn't seen.
The next city commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 25, 2020.