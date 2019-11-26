PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners decided to table a vote of an ordinance that would limit dogs at special community events.
The ordinance, originally scheduled to be voted on Tuesday evening, would forbid people to bring dogs to special community events unless one of the following exceptions is met:
— The dog is a certified service animal.
— The dog's owner lives within the area designated for the special community event.
— The permit for the special community event specifically says that dogs are allowed. If that's the case, the animals must be on a leash no longer than 3 feet.
Commissioner Gerald Watkins first brought up the issue after seeing numerous dogs at Barbecue on the River, including a German shepherd that he said was aggressive. He said he wanted to err on the side of caution to keep the public, especially young children, safe.
During Tuesday evening's meeting, the Paducah Board of Commissioners decided to table the second reading and subsequent vote of the ordinance, because Watkins was unable to attend. Commissioners also wanted to get input from health officials, police, Paducah Parks and Recreation, and local veterinarians.