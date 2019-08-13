PADUCAH — During Tuesday's meeting, Paducah City Commission members took an official first step toward bringing a sports complex to the area.
City commissioners announced the creation of the McCracken County Yourism and Sports Commission.
They introduced an ordinance that created an inter-local agreement among the city, McCracken County, the visitor's bureau, the convention center, and the new sports commission.
The agreement would allow the sports commission to pursue the long-term development, design, construction, operation and marketing of a tournament-worthy sports facility.
City Manager Jim Arndt said it will be a huge draw to the area.
"Other people are coming into town, staying in hotel rooms, or Airbnbs actually, participating hosting them here, going to restaurants, eating here, getting gas here, going to stores here, who knows? They're partaking in Paducah, want to stay here, live here, see the quality life we have here in Paducah," Arnt said.
To help pay for the complex, the inter-local agreement would change the current transient room tax structure of 6% and the total collections.
There would be a county room tax on all rooms within the county, including rooms within the city limits, with 3% for the McCracken County Tourism and Sports Commission, 2% for debt payment for the Carson Center and the convention center, and 1% for a designated convention center facility.
There would also be a city room tax on all rooms within Paducah city limits.
The city and county are expected to announce their joint resolution Aug. 26.