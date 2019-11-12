PADUCAH -- An ordinance is expected to be introduced that would establish new rules on which dogs can be brought to community events in Paducah.
The ordinance, to be introduced at the Paducah Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday evening, would limit the dogs that can be brought to community events to certified service dogs and "dogs whose owner resides within the area designated for the special event."
The two criteria are mutually exclusive, meaning a dog whose owner lives in the area designated for the event does not also have to be a service dog.
If the owner does live within the area designated for the event, the dog must be on a leash no longer than three feet, the ordinance states. If the permit for the event specifically says that dogs may be brought to the event, the dogs must still be on a leash no longer than three feet.
The ordinance defines special community events as "all events permitted within city limits, regardless of whether the city is the organizer or sponsor."
The issue of whether to limit dogs at community events was initially brought up by Commissioner Gerald Watkins, who was concerned about public safety after seeing some of the large dogs at Barbecue on the River.
"The City of Paducah sponsors and holds numerous events and festivals which are attended by families and feature or include the sale of food," the ordinance says. "Dogs are routinely brought to the events and festivals from homes outside the geographical area of the events and festivals. The inclusion of non-service related dogs in crowds with children and food poses a threat to public safety and public welfare, because the dogs’ demeanor, training, and certifications cannot be verified."
After the ordinance is introduced Tuesday evening, a second reading must take place before the ordinance passes. The second reading is expected to be on Nov. 26.