PADUCAH — Paducah's Parks and Recreation Department may soon have a new director.
On the agenda for the Paducah City Commission's next meeting is whether to approve hiring Amie Clark as the department's next director.
Clark is currently the department's assistant director. If hired to the director role, she'll replace Mark Thompson, who's retiring.
The decision comes just a week before voters will select the next mayor and city commission.
