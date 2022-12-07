PADUCAH — During a special called meeting of the Paducah City Commission on Wednesday, it was revealed that Commissioner David Guess sent text messages with racist connotations to a city employee regarding a city commission candidate.
Commissioners met in executive session for two hours Wednesday before returning to open session. The meeting agenda said commissioners would be discussing "Issues which might lead to the discipline or dismissal of a member i.e. City Commissioner," as allowed by state law during that session.
When the commission returned to open session, Paducah Mayor George Bray read a statement explaining the issue at the center of the meeting.
"On November 8, 2022, City employees removed political signs from City-owned property that were in violation of the City’s sign ordinance. Some of the removed signs were advertising an African-American candidate for City Commissioner. Subsequent thereto, Commissioner David Guess sent a series of texts messages to a City employee wherein Commissioner Guess made the statements: 'You got dujan [sic] under control' and 'Whitey keeping a black man down,'" Bray read aloud during the meeting.
The text was referring to city commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, who was present during Wednesday's meeting.
Bray's statement continued:
"The Board of Commissioners believes that any sort of language with racial overtones such as this has no place in our society or with this Commission. Minority Inclusion has been a Commission Priority for the past 2 years and all City Commissioners attended Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training. In addition, the City worked with citizens to establish the Paducah Diversity Advocacy Board.
"The Board of Commissioners is weighing its options with respect to Commissioner Guess, including removal procedures under KRS 83A.040(9) or some form of public censure. The Board will take up the issue at its next meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4 p.m."
Local 6's Jack Kane attended Wednesday's meeting, and will bring us more details, including comment from Thomas, on Local 6 at 10.