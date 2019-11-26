PADUCAH — Plans continue to evolve as the city of Paducah moves forward with a proposed hotel downtown. If you've been following the hotel conversations, you may have noticed changes regarding the type of hotel and number of rooms being discussed. Those changes have led to some confusion in the community.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said the city is working to clear up any confusion and fight misinformation through a myth busters series about the City Block Project.
"What we've chosen to do as a city is be very transparent with this process and to make sure that the public knows at every step along the way about what we are learning and how we are adjusting the plan," she said.
As the city has adjusted its plans, the number of possible hotel rooms has changed, as well as the type of hotel.
The first myth buster graphic the city released addressed who will be building the hotel. The city explained it would be a private developer, and that it would be an independently-operated, boutique-style hotel.
In January, the Paducah TIF district hotel study suggested a boutique type hotel with about 35 to 50 rooms. In October, the city entered into a preliminary agreement with Weyland Ventures, a developer that proposed a four-story, 120-room hotel instead. A boutique hotel is defined as a small hotel that can range between 10 and 100 rooms and has upscale accommodations. Harless pointed to the 1c Museum Hotel Lexington, which is an 88-room boutique hotel.
"I think there is varying definitions of the number of rooms," she said. "This independently operated, local flavor mixing in with local community is the real crux of the definition."
Harless said the city is using the hotel study as one tool to make the final decision on the size and type of hotel.
Harless said changes will continue to be made, and its important for everyone to remember the process is preliminary.
"That's why you saw the visual that you've seen that started out by saying this could have a 120-rooms, but we are not quite sure yet," Harless said. "We are not doing that to be deceitful, or for any other reason, except that this in a ongoing process."
That ongoing process has led to a recent change in description again, this time from Weyland Ventures.
"I will tell you that in some of the conversations that we have been having with them lately, they are definitely looking into a boutique hotel model," Harless said.
In the application the city sent the state of Kentucky to create a TIF district downtown, the city said district would contain 147 hotel rooms. Harless said that doesn't mean the district has to have one large hotel. It could come in the form of multiple hotels within the TIF district.
"That can come in the form of a convention center hotel. It can come in the form of a boutique hotel. It could come in the form of someone buying a building down on Broadway and putting 10 rooms," she said.
No final decisions have been made yet on the proposed hotel. The city commission will vote on any final development agreements in a public meeting.
The city will continue to share myth busters graphics about the City Block Project over the next few months.