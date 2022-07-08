LP35 Check presentation 1.jpg

Janie Criner, Executive Director of Child Watch, accepts $123,400 donation from leadership class #35

Photo Courtesy of Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce announced Leadership Paducah Class #35 presented a total of $123,400 to the Child Watch Counseling & Advocacy Center during the July 7 Power in Partnership Breakfast.

Leadership Paducah is a program of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. They just completed their 35th class and the 36th will begin in August.

Class member Chris Miller explained more than 200 donors contributed to the project, including individuals and companies of all sizes. 

According to the release, the class chose Child Watch to be their beneficiary back in the fall of 2021. The advocacy group plans to use the funds to build an outdoor play therapy area, with the rest going to facility improvements. 

Class member Amanda Mansfield had this to say about the selection process: