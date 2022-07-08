PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce announced Leadership Paducah Class #35 presented a total of $123,400 to the Child Watch Counseling & Advocacy Center during the July 7 Power in Partnership Breakfast.
Leadership Paducah is a program of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. They just completed their 35th class and the 36th will begin in August.
Class member Chris Miller explained more than 200 donors contributed to the project, including individuals and companies of all sizes.
According to the release, the class chose Child Watch to be their beneficiary back in the fall of 2021. The advocacy group plans to use the funds to build an outdoor play therapy area, with the rest going to facility improvements.
Class member Amanda Mansfield had this to say about the selection process:
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.
* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.
&&