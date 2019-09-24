Watch again

PADUCAH — The new LGBT Welcome Center is officially open in Paducah.

People gathered there Tuesday for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The welcome center will offer community and outreach programs. It will also connect anyone with advocacy help.

Center Director Dustin Havens says the goal is to make everyone feel welcomed.

"We wanted to create a safe place for networking and socializing that everybody could come to and feel included — and not just one group or another group," Havens says.

The center is at 413 Broadway St. in downtown Paducah.

