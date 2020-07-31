PADUCAH — Two substance abuse treatment center locations in Paducah — Paducah Lifeline Ministries and Ladies Living Free — are serving the public under one name: Lifeline Recovery Center.
Paducah Lifeline Ministries began as an addiction treatment center for men in 2004, and the women's treatment program, Ladies living Free, joined the ministry in 2007. In a news release announcing the new name, the Christian nonprofit organization says the new name will "identify more clearly their longstanding faith-based mission to help people dealing with addictions."
Additionally, Lifeline Recovery Center announced the addition of four new members to it's board: new board chair Steve Powless, who is chairman and CEO of Computer Services Inc.; Ken Hunt, owner and president of A&K Construction in Paducah; Todd Trimble, owner of the Golf Complex in Paducah; and Mike Zimmerman, who operates an organizational consulting business.
The nonprofit also named Ashley Miller as its new executive director. Miller is a 2014 graduate of Lifeline. The nonprofit says she served as a volunteer before she was hired to the ministry in 2015. She succeeds Terrye Peeler, who recently retired. Miller studied at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Lifeline notes that she has received training at the RX Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit, West Kentucky Mental Health Counseling Association’s “Overview of Addiction: Diagnosis and Treatment,” and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services “Kentucky Prevention Network.”
Her husband, Eric, also works as a director at Lifeline.