PADUCAH — The Paducah Main Street Board of Directors will be meeting virtually and in-person in the Team Room at City Hall at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27.
The Paducah Main Street recently received Main Street America accreditation, which you can read about in a previous story, here.
According to the release, their agenda is as follows:
- Welcome
- Approval of the minutes
- Director Report Out
- Paducah Beauty School and Grand Lodge
- City Block Update
- Downtown Live and Cocktail Trail recap
- Budget report out-receive and file
- Board nominations
- Thank Laura Oswald for service
- Holiday Brainstorming
- Summer Promotions
- 3rd Street streetscaping project
- Kresge Lot
- Quarterly reporting to commission and story-telling
- Committee updates
- Design
- Promotion
- Economic vitality
- Residents
Their next meeting will be held in the City Hall Team Room at 3 p.m. on August 22.