Paducah Community Pride

One of several "Paducah Community Pride" signs that can be seen in downtown Paducah. 

PADUCAH — The Paducah Main Street Board of Directors will be meeting virtually and in-person in the Team Room at City Hall at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27. 

The Paducah Main Street recently received Main Street America accreditation, which you can read about in a previous story, here

According to the release, their agenda is as follows:

  • Welcome 
  • Approval of the minutes 
  • Director Report Out 
    • Paducah Beauty School and Grand Lodge 
    • City Block Update 
    • Downtown Live and Cocktail Trail recap
  • Budget report out-receive and file 
  • Board nominations
    • Thank Laura Oswald for service
  • Holiday Brainstorming
  • Summer Promotions 
  • 3rd Street streetscaping project
  • Kresge Lot
  • Quarterly reporting to commission and story-telling
  • Committee updates 
    • Design 
    • Promotion
    • Economic vitality
    • Residents

Their next meeting will be held in the City Hall Team Room at 3 p.m. on August 22.