PADUCAH — With Saturday expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year, stores are offering extended hours in anticipation of the influx of shoppers.
The National Retail Federation predicts 147.8 million people will be shopping on Super Saturday — both in stores and online. That's nearly 14 million more than last year.
That number is not much lower than the 189.6 million people who shopped over the full five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
To accommodate Super Saturday shoppers, Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah has extended its Dec. 21 hours from 8 a.m. to midnight. Normally, Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Santa will also be at center court through Christmas Eve to take photos with children.
While the mall expects a lot of shoppers on Saturday, the parking lot was already pretty much filled Friday afternoon. One of the Friday shoppers was Donna Rushing, who was buying gifts for her six grandchildren, ranging in age from 9 to 24.
"It's hard, especially the older ones. And when they don't tell you what they want, it's really hard," said Rushing. "I just go. And if I like it, I get it at this point."
Rushing said if she didn't get her shopping done by Friday, she'll hit the stores again on Super Saturday. She told Local 6 she's not worried about the large amount of shoppers.
"I love the crowds. I love Black Friday and all the craziness," said Rushing.
Someone who does not have to worry about crowds is Cyndel Bebout, who brought her three children to the mall to see Santa on Friday. Bebout said she has finished all her Christmas shopping.
"I actually did most of my shopping online, because the crowds — they've been so bad this year," said Bebout. "I went out twice, and it's just easier with them — having two (kids) under 2 (years old) — just to do it all online."
While the mall is ready for Super Saturday, business owners in downtown Paducah are excited, too. Holly Howard, who owns Hollyhock House at 106 Broadway — a store that sells clothes, leather goods and jewelry — said she decided to open her business in Paducah because she looks forward to the growth of downtown.
"Our local businesses are so important, because we offer really unique items that you can't get anywhere else," said Howard. "Everything in here is hand-selected by me. And you also get a special experience when you come downtown."
Major retailers like Best Buy and J.C. Penney also have extended hours for Saturday. Kohl's announced it's open 24 hours a day through Christmas Eve.