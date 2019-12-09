PADUCAH — The Kentucky Lottery says a Paducah man "inadvertently" won a $298,373 jackpot after he selected a different game than the one he wanted on a local machine.
In a news release sent Monday, the Kentucky Lottery says a Paducah man came forward with a winning Fast Play jackpot ticket worth $298,373. But that's not the ticket he intended to buy when he went to the Five Star gas station on John L. Puryear Drive in Paducah on Nov. 3.
The release says the man, who wants to remain anonymous, intended to buy a Cash Ball 225 ticket. But, the man told lottery officials, "The machine wouldn’t accept my Cash Ball play slip, so out of disgust I just pushed a button, when out printed a Fast Play ticket."
He'd accidentally picked the "$10 50X The Cash Fast Play" option. That mistake turned out to be a lucky one.
"I saw where the number 18 matched, and moved my finger over and saw 'Jackpot,'" the man told officials.
After the man came forward with his winning ticket, he received a check for $211,884.83 after taxes, the Kentucky Lottery says. He told lottery officials he will put the winnings towards his retirement. The Five Star that sold the ticket received a bonus of $2,983.73.