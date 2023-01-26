PADUCAH, KY — A Paducah man has been arrested for animal cruelty after deputies say he likely abused and killed a dog.
According to a Thursday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies received six calls from concerned citizens who witnessed a man dragging a dog by its leash, grabbing her by her scruff, causing her to cry, and kicking her.
They say they spent a considerable amount of time trying to find them man, but were unable to.
According to the release, two Paducah city employees saw a man walking down South 31st Street on Wednesday afternoon, dragging a dog that did not appear to be moving.
Deputies say when the city employees attempted to stop him, he continued dragging it by the leash.
The employees then called 911, the Paducah Police Department, McCracken County Animal Control, and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect — identified as 21-year-old Latavious Frazier — was found squatting in the basement of an apartment building, with the dog's body found hidden behind appliances.
Deputies say Frazier was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
He is charged with animal cruelty 2nd degree, and police say more charges may be forthcoming after the investigation into the incident is complete.