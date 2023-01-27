PADUCAH — A Paducah man facing an animal abuse charge in connection with the death of a dog is now a facing felony charge, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
Previous: Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
On Thursday, the department announced 21-year-old Latavious Frazier's arrest in connection with the death of a dog, whose body was found hidden behind appliances in the basement of an apartment building.
According to a Friday update from the department, deputies have now served Frazier with an arrest warrant for tampering with physical evidence — a Class D felony — after consulting with prosecutors on the case.
The department says they served him the warrant at the McCracken County Regional Jail, and that they are still investigating.
If more evidence is obtained, Frazier could face additional charges, deputies say.