METROPOLIS, IL — A Paducah man faces criminal charges in Metropolis, Illinois, say he fought officers outside a bowling alley on New Year's Day.
The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to respond to a fight reported at SuperBowl Metropolis on Jan. 1. When officers arrived, they were directed to a blue vehicle in the parking lot.
As officers approached the vehicle, the police department says 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah got out of the vehicle and vomited. Police say Thomas appeared to be intoxicated, and he asked for an ambulance.
Then, the police department claims, Thomas began fighting with the officers and a passenger in the blue vehicle.
Police say Thomas was taken into custody, and then taken to a local hospital. When he was released from the hospital, he was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and jailed in the Massac County Detention Center.