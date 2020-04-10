PADUCAH -- A Paducah man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making threats with a loaded weapon.
Just before 5 p.m., Paducah Police were called to a business on North H.C. Mathis Drive on report of a man with a gun in his car.
The caller said the man was angry about a purchase and had made threatening statements.
An officer arrived, and blocked a car from leaving the business. The driver, 46-year-old Salaam Muhammad, stepped out of the car.
Inside on the passenger seat was an AK-47 assault rifle. The gun was loaded and a round was in the chamber.
The caller then arrived at the business and said he had sold Muhammad a set of wheels.
He said Muhammad wanted to return then, but the seller refused. That was when Muhammad began texting him threats.
Muhammad was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third-degree terroristic threatening.
He was then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.