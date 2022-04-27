GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man was arrested in Graves County Wednesday after the sheriff's office says deputies pulled him over while he was driving a stolen car.
The car, a 2018 Ford Fusion, was reported stolen in Mayfield on Tuesday.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was spotted in the area of Flood Road Wednesday, between Mayfield and Farmington. Deputies were dispatched to observe the vehicle. Once they found it driving along Flood Road, the deputies pulled the car over. That's when the sheriff's office says the deputies identified the driver as 36-year-old Ronald Johnson of Paducah.
According to the sheriff's office, Johnson was wanted on a Graves County indictment warrant charging him with flagrant non-support and first-degree persistent felony offender. The sheriff's office claims Johnson admitted to investigators that he stole the car from a home in Mayfield.
Johnson was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile valued over $10,000 but under $1 million. He was jailed in the Christian County Jail.