PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing two trafficking charges after a search of his home uncovered fentanyl pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and money believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, deputies say.
According to a Thursday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, John Rowell was charged with trafficking in a first degree controlled substance (Fentanyl); trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces (second or subsequent offense); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say they searched Rowell's home in connection to a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
Rowell was reportedly lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.