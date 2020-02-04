Among the special guests who attended President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday was a Paducah man who has worked to raise awareness of cyber bullying after his brother's death.
In September, 16-year-old Channing Smith of Manchester, Tennessee, died by suicide after classmates bullied him online. His brother, Joshua Smith of Paducah, demanded justice for Channing and spoken out nationally about the issue.
Joshua has gone to the White House to work on awareness, prevention and accountability as part of the #JusticeForChanning movement.
In September, Joshua spoke with Local 6 about what that movement is about. "I just want to make sure I'm spreading the message of kindness, suicide, and anti-bullying. There's definitely change that's going to be on my agenda," Joshua said.
Remembering his brother, Joshua said "He was just a kind, caring, and loving kid. He loved music. That was his passion. He played with a local band, played bass, and he could sing really well. He loved Corvettes and motorcycles, and even did martial arts as a child."
