MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A Paducah man arrested in a decades old rape case was arraigned on Wednesday.
71-year-old Henry Glore was arraigned on charges of incest and third-degree rape.
Glore is accused of raping a family member nearly 40 years ago. Glore was 30 at the time while she was 15. She later gave birth to a child.
Kentucky State Police were told about the rape late last year and were able to confirm through DNA testing that Glore was the child's father.
While at his arraignment, Glore asked the judge to lower his bond. The judge denied his request.
Glore is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday, October 8.