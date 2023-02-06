PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
Detectives investigated the claims and found Anderson unlawfully used two credit cards to make several personal purchases totaling over $31,000 in a five-month time period, the release explains.
Anderson has been charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and is being held in the McCracken County Jail.