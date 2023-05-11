PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing two felony charges after deputies say he stole a headstone from a local cemetery.
According to a Thursday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Shannon Herron was arrested on May 10 in connection to the incident.
Deputies say the family of the deceased contacted them about the missing headstone during the week of May 1.
An investigation was launched and deputies say they found the headstone in the back of Herron's truck during his arrest.
According to the release, the granite headstone was valued at $5,000.
Deputies noted the copper plaque had been removed from it, and it was reportedly later found at a different location.
According to the release, Herron was was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $1,000 and violating graves — both Class D felonies — and was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.