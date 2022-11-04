PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive.
Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
Additionally, officers say they found a bullet hole in a home on H.C. Mathis Drive, less than a block away.
Officers say they determined Cristopher Trice Jr. was a passenger in a truck pulling out of the parking lot onto H.C. Mathis Drive. Trice had reportedly been involved in an argument with a person in the parking lot, and police say he fired a gun out of the window of the truck as it was pulling out.
According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, he was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.