A Paducah man was arrested Friday evening after the vehicle he was driving crashed into three utility poles, a fire hydrant and a house on South 6th Street, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Paducah police responded to 1600 block of South 6th Street at 5:55 p.m. Friday. Upon arriving, officers learned a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Javario Woods had hit a utility pole nearly a block from where it had come to a stop.
The Tahoe also hit two more utility poles, a fire hydrant, two trash cans before crashing into the house at 1627 South 6th St.
As a result of the collision a gas meter at the house was broken, prompting police to shut down the block to traffic until repairs could be made.
Woods told Paducah police he had car trouble which resulted in him losing control of the vehicle. However, witnesses told officers Woods was seen chasing another vehicle at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.
Woods refused medical attention and was arrested at the scene. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.