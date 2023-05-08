PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing charges after officers say he was involved in a domestic violence incident and a brief stand-off.
According to a Monday release, 54-year-old Warren Asher's estranged wife contacted the Paducah Police Department on Saturday, saying she had just escaped from Asher's residence.
Officers say the woman reported Asher kept her there against her will for over an hour, hit her with the handle of a knife, and cut her face.
According to the release, he was on probation after being convicted of assaulting the woman in a prior incident.
Officer say when they arrived at the residence, Asher refused to come out.
Sgt. Jordan Murphy with the PPD spoke with Asher on the phone, the release explained, talking with him for over an hour before he was convinced to surrender.
Officers say he was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He is facing charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault/domestic violence.