PADUCAH - At approximately 7:45 a.m. Monday, deputies were sent to 3120 Key Dr. in Farley, KY after a man called to report a vehicle had crashed into the front wall of his apartment trapping him inside.
At the scene, deputies found a brown 1994 Chevrolet Pickup had collided with the back of the caller's blue 2015 Nissan Xterra; pushing it the through the front wall of the apartment.
This damaged the apartments exterior wall, front door and interior walls.
Shane Phillips, 47, renter of the apartment and owner of the Nissan was still inside when deputies arrived. But, the driver of truck, Randy Lowery, 31, of Paducah had left on foot.
Reidland-Farley fire department helped Phillips climb out of his apartment while deputies searched the area for Lowery.
Phillips said Lowery was leaving his apartment after having an argument with him and that he walked back inside his residence when the vehicle came through the front door and wall.
Lowery was found a short time later and was taken to a local hospital for a non-incapacitating injury received in the collision. He was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail on the following charges.
- Wanton endangerment 1st degree
- Criminal mischief 1st degree
- Operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st (aggravating circumstances)
- Operation on suspended or revoked operators license
- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance
- Expired registration plates
- Leaving the scene of an accident