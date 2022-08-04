PADUCAH — According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a Paducah man was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing police on a motorcycle and crashing into a ditch.
Deputies say Robert Owen, who was driving a motorcycle on Clark's River Road, sped up and ran a stop sign at the Clark's River Road and Bridge Street intersection when a deputy on patrol pulled up behind him.
According to them, the deputy then turned on his emergency equipment to stop Owen for traffic violations. They say instead of stopping, Owen continued driving recklessly, causing him to fail to negotiate a curve and crash into a ditch.
Mercy Regional ambulance aided Owen on the scene before he was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
According to deputies, Owen was charged with: reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, fleeing or evading police 1st degree, failure to maintain insurance 2nd offense, no motorcycle operator's license, driving on DUI suspended license 2nd offense, improper registration plate, and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.