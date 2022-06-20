PADUCAH — Dustin R. Wistafke, 38, was arrested on multiple charges Sunday. Deputies say he led them on a foot-chase after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.
Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Cook St. in Farley around 6:30 .p.m. on June 19. They say Wistafke was driving the car, a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, which matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen in McCracken County.
Deputies say that upon being stopped, Wistafke exited the vehicle and led them on a foot-chase through several yards and over fences. He failed to put the car in park when he exited, causing it to roll into another car and cause minor damage. The Pontiac was confirmed stolen through NCIC.
Deputies say that when Wistafke was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and money that deputies believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking. Records indicated that Wistafke has an extensive criminal record involving convictions of manufacturing methamphetamine and fleeing or evading law enforcement.
Wistafke was charged with operating on a suspended license, receiving stolen property $1,000<$10,000, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), wanton endangerment 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd degree, resisting arrest, trafficking methamphetamine 1st degree 1st offence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.