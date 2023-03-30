PADUCAH — A man who told police someone shot him in the foot in the 600 block of South 28th Street on Tuesday has been arrested after the Paducah Police Department says he lied to investigators.
Officers were called to a local hospital just before 5 a.m. Tuesday about a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his foot. The Paducah Police Department claims the man, 24-year-old Corey Atkinson, told officers he was getting into his car outside his home on South 28th Street when a car drove past him and he was shot.
After conducting interviews, detectives investigating the incident believed "Atkinson's story did not add up," the police department says in a Thursday afternoon news release.
Detectives interviewed Atkison again, and the police department claims he admitted that he accidentally shot himself in the foot.
Police also say they've recovered a handgun that belongs to Atkison, which they say they found at another location.
A Paducah police detective got a warrant for Atkison's arrest, and he was arrested by authorities in Metropolis, Illinois, at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
Atkison was jailed in the Massac County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Kentucky. He's charged with tampering with physical evidence and falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement.