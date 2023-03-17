PADUCAH — Troopers say a Paducah man was arrested after leading them on a pursuit Thursday, in a car purchased using a stolen identity.
According to a Friday release from the Kentucky State Police, 28-year-old Delquan Copeland is facing charges of second degree fleeing or evading police and first degree criminal mischief in connection to the incident. Troopers say their investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
According to the release, when Copeland came through a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of KY-849 and KY-1684 around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the car.
Troopers say when they asked him to step out of the car, he sped away.
According to the release, troopers pursued Copeland south on KY 131, then southbound on Interstate 69. They say when Copeland took exit 25, his car slowed down enough to allow them to execute a "legal intervention technique."
Troopers say Copeland was arrested with no further incident.
After his arrest, they say they learned he used a stolen identity to finance the car he was driving — a blue 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Troopers say they were assisted by the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Mayfield Police Department.