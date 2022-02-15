PADUCAH – A Paducah resident was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly striking a female victim with a handgun, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
At 2:17 a.m., deputies with the sheriff's office were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Hovekamp Road to investigate reports of a physical domestic altercation.
Upon arriving, deputies determined 39-year-old Daniel Gaines used a handgun to strike a 49-year-old female victim in the face and head. Deputies also learned Gaines was a convicted felon.
The victim was transported to Baptist Health due to her extensive injuries, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said.
Gaines is facing charges of assault (1st degree) domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.