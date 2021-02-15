PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested after taking a hospitalized man's vehicle and fraudulently using his debit card.
Detectives began investigating on Tuesday, Feb. 9. They say the victim had been hospitalized on Feb. 1, and, while in the hospital, an unknown person had been using his debit card to make multiple transactions in the area. Detectives say the victim's vehicle had also been taken without permission.
Detectives say the investigation showed 67-year-old Phillip Parkinson, of Paducah, as a suspect.
Then on Friday, Feb. 12, the missing vehicle was found at a home on Key Drive, and Parkinson was inside the vehicle.
During an interview, Detectives say Parkinson admitted to making multiple purchases with the victim's debit card. Detectives say they took the debit card from Parkinson at that time.
Parkinson was lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, o/$500 within 6 months, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.