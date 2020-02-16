EDDYVILLE, KY -- Kentucky State Police arrested a man following a multi-county police chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Troopers say they noticed a blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 28-year-old Damontez D. Brown, driving over the speed limit on I-24 in Lyon County. KSP says Brown failed to pull over, but troopers say they did not pursue the vehicle for long due to high traffic.
A Lyon County deputy noticed Brown driving over the speed limit a short time later and restarted the pursuit. KSP rejoined the pursuit as the vehicle exited off I-69 and onto I-24 west.
KSP says they notified the Marshall County Sheriff's Department of the pursuit as it entered Marshall County. Deputies put tire deflation devices at the 25 mile marker. Brown ran from the scene on foot when his vehicle hit the spikes.
KSP arrested Brown and charged him with first and second degree fleeing or evading police, first degree wanton endangerment, third degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.