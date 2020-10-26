MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Dustin Wistake, 37, of Paducah following a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon on Schneidman Road in McCracken County.
Drug detectives were conducting surveillance in an area known for illegal drugs on Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. They observed a silver Nissan Altima leaving the area and attempted to stop it for traffic infractions near the intersection of Mississippi and Beiderman Streets.
The vehicle, a Nissan Altima, pulled into a residence, stopped and then fled. Detectives and deputies pursued the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road and then on Schneidman Road.
During the pursuit detectives were able to identify the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Wistakfe.
Detectives knew Wistafke to be a suspect in several recent thefts and other crimes in the Farley area of McCracken County.
Wistakfe drove through several yards causing damage to the properties. During the chase, the vehicle Wistakfe was driving caught on fire and eventually became disabled in the 4100 block of Schneidman Road where Wistakfe was taken into custody.
A warrant check revealed that Wistakfe was wanted on outstanding McCracken County arrest warrant for failing to appear for court. Wistakfe was arrested in October of 2019 for Burglary by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and currently out on bond on that case awaiting trial.
Wistakfe is also a suspect in several other cases the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.
Wistakfe was arrested on charges of McCracken County bench warrant, disregarding a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, fleeing or evading police 1st degree – motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, wanton endangerment 1st degree and criminal mischief 1st degree.