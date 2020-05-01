PADUCAH -- A Paducah man was arrested after he allegedly chase another car until it crashed into a home and caught fire.
Around 11:51 p.m. Thursday, Paducah police were called to a home near H.C. Mathis Drive and North 13 Street on report of a car that had crashed into a home.
Two people in the home, including a 4-year-old child, were outside and unhurt when officers arrived.
The driver of the car said she was dropping her friend off at a home near Kentucky Avenue when 20-year-old Jahkeem Coleman began following her in his car.
The driver said she accelerated to get away from Coleman, but he began to chase her.
She said the chase continued from Walter Jetton Boulevard to Jackson Street and onto H.C. Mathis Drive.
The driver said when she turned onto North 13 Street she lost control. Her car then hit the house and caught on fire.
Coleman was found at Linden and South 6th Street. He initially denied any involvement in the incident but then told officers he had followed the woman but never chased her.
Coleman was arrested and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. He was then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.