BALLARD COUNTY, KY– On Saturday, deputies for the Ballard Sheriff's Department responded to a residence in Barlow after being notified of an attempted burglary.
When deputies arrived, they heard loud screaming from inside a camper located on the property. Deputies discovered a male subject who was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
The man taken into custody was identified as 48-year-old Jerry Davis of Paducah. An ensuing investigation revealed Davis had broken into the camper using an outside storage box that lead into a cabinet inside the camper.
An argument between Davis and the woman was the loud screaming that alerted deputies to the camper.
Davis was charged with second degree burglary, menacing, resisting arrest and failure to notify address change to department of transportation. He is being held in the Ballard County Detention Center.