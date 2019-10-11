PADUCAH -- A Paducah man was arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a car.
On Thursday, Paducah Police were called about a man going through parked cars on Iroquois Drive off Lone Oak Road.
The caller said the man was wearing all black and had a backpack.
Officers found 19-year-old Deartavious Greer behind a business in the 2500 block of Lone Oak Road.
The backpack, which turned out to be a diaper bag, was found in a ditch behind a nearby restaurant.
Greer also showed officers where he had thrown a wallet he removed from the bag. The wallet contained identification of a person who lived on Iroquois Drive.
Greer admitted to breaking into a car on Iroquois Drive and stealing the bag.
He was arrested, charged with receiving stolen property, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.