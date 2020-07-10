PADUCAH - Gary Wiley, 46, of South 9th Street was arrested on a charge of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Wiley was arrested Tuesday after a 17-year-old acquaintance of his reported he had blocked her from leaving his home. He reportedly hugged her and kissed the top of her head, forced her to drink alcohol and forced suspected methamphetamine into her mouth. The girl said Wiley would only let her go if she promised to return.
At his arrest, Wiley was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and pipe commonly used to smoke the drug.
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
With a search warrant, a detective conducted a search of Wiley's cell phone. He found a photograph of a juvenile female engaging in a sex act with an older male.
Wiley remains in McCracken County Regional Jail.