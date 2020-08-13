McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man has been arrested after impersonating a federal agent and harassing at least three people.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says on June 23, a victim stated a man, identified as 45-year-old Corey Thorson, of Paducah, called and sent them text messages claiming to be a federal agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. The victim told detectives that Thorson threatened to arrest them several times if his demands weren't met. Detectives say they called the ATF field office in Paducah who verified that Thorson was not an ATF agent.
Deputies say another victim came forward on Tuesday stating Thorson claimed to be an ATF agent and again made threats that if his demands weren't met, in this case child custody agreements, that agents would arrest the victim.
Additionally, according to deputies, another victim called on Wednesday saying Thorson told them he was an ATF agent and threatened to arrest this victim if his demands were not met.
Detectives say they called the McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office and reviewed the case. Then, a state arrest warrant was issued for Thorson.
Deputies say Thorson is presently on supervised release with the U.S. probation and Parole Office in Paducah due to a conviction of federal charges. Deputies say detectives talked with federal parole officers who agreed to call Thorson in to their office.
Deputies say detectives arrested Thorson without incident at the U.S. Probation and Parole office in Paducah Thursday around 9 a.m. and charged him with three counts of impersonating a peace officer as well as three counts of harassing communications. Thorson is currently lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Detectives believe that more victims in this case exist and ask that if you have information of additional instances of Corey Thorson impersonating a federal agent, call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.